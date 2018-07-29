× Sea Legs Shuffle raises money for children in Guilford

GUILFORD — More than 700 runners went out to Guilford to run the 29th annual Sea Legs Shuffle, including the 10 mile state championships.

“I love to run,” says 12 year-old runner, Tessa Burch of Madison. “I’ve been doing it since I was eight, so I just like running these races. The excitement is fun and it helps the kids in need, so that’s fun to think that you’re doing something good for them.”

Whether it is a 5k or 10 miles, runners that participate in the soundRUNNER Sea Legs Shuffle are supporting a local cause. The Guilford Children’s Center partnered with JB Sports and soundRUNNER to help them raise money and give back to the community.

“We provide a full school day and we’re year round,” says the President of the board at Guilford Children’s Center. “That’s something that allows parents to not have to choose between working and taking care of their children.”

The money raised from the Sea Leg Shuffle all goes to a local nonprofit organization right here in Guilford, the Guilford Center for Children. It goes toward their scholarship programs to help working families get affordable childcare.

“We’re not just containment. We’re not just care. We are substantial programming and music and Spanish and cooking and all of these really wonderful things,” says Moffett.

The nonprofit either runs on tuition or a sliding scale, so every parent can afford it. Every kid gets organic lunch from the dining hall, classes, and teachers who all have their bachelors’ degrees.

The Sea Legs Shuffle gets nearly $10,000 a year for the organization. The wait list to get into the center is three years long.