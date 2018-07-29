Today will be dry with lower humidity great day for outdoor activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's finally here! Some relief from the humidity. Today will feature lots of sunshine and low humidity. No rain in the forecast for the next few days either!

Tuesday the humidity returns and the chance of some showers does as well as a warm front moves through.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday bring back the summer heat and humidity, with chances for showers each day. More organized rain is expected Friday, and into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Highs: 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: 80s.

TUESDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds with showers at night. Highs: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming warm and humid. Highs: 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for a shower. Highs: 85-90.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: upper 80s

