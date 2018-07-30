Dump truck crash injures 1, closes Danbury road

DANBURY — A dump truck rollover injured one person and closed a busy road for several hours.

Police said at 10:10 a.m. they were called to a crash at 3 Plumtrees Rd. They said a dump truck was coming out of a business on Plumtrees Road with its dump bed extended when it hit the power lines over the roadway. The truck bed hit the utility lines, breaking a utility pole which resulted in the lines to come down in the roadway. That in turn caused the dump truck to roll onto its driver’s side.

The operator was taken to Danbury Hospital for his injuries and passenger was cleared by EMS at the scene.

Police said utility crews are working to restore the poles and utility lines for an extended period of time and public should expect significant travel delays in this area and avoid it entirely if possible.