East Haven explosion at vacant school injures one

EAST HAVEN — Emergency crews were called to an explosion at a vacant school on Monday.

Crews were called to the DC Moore School, which has been closed for two years, on 82 Elliot St. at 1:15 p.m.

Police said one person was injured, but it’s unclear how seriously. Officials said the 29 year old man suffered a serious injury to one hand as well as injury to his other hand and his abdomen as a result of the explosion. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo Jr., the injured male was a temporary “summer help” worker. The district hires “summer help” employees to complete various jobs, odds-and-ends, etc. around the schools to keep teens and young adults employed during the off-months. The injured male is one of those workers.

The incident occurred outside, along the sidewalk on the school grounds.

Police said, ” At this time, the explosion is believed to be caused by some type of firework, although this has not yet been confirmed. As additional details become available, they will released. The male’s name is not being released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.”

Officials from the state and local fire marshal’s office and East Haven Police Detective Division are investigating the incident.