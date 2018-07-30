× EXCLUSIVE: Parents of 2-yr-old seriously injured in Rocky Hill crash, talks about the road to recovery

HARTFORD – It was a moment frozen in time.

Last Tuesday, Joshua Gootkin and his two-year-old son, Noah Alexander, were involved in a serious crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill.

Both, Gootkin and Noah were ejected from the car, nearly killing them.

The boy’s car seat ended up on the shoulder of the highway about 20 feet from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Connecticut State Police said the driver, Benjamin Bidwell, 60, of Middletown, was killed. Noah arrived at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Monday, almost a week later, Gootkin spoke about the road to recovery for him and his son.

Elizabeth, Noah’s mother, got the phone call that her baby son was being rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

“The car ride over felt like hours, everyone was in our way, I couldn’t get there fast enough,” Elizabeth said.

Noah is recovering, each day getting stronger and becoming more alert. Both Joshua and Elizabeth will not be able to return to work for quite some time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them raise money to allow them to stay with Noah while he recovers.

Doctors are still unsure on the full extent of Noah’s injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.