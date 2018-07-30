× Information on 2008-09 Yale data breach released

NEW HAVEN — Yale University has released information in regards to a 2008 – 2009 data breach that affected former students, faculty and staff members.

On Sunday and Monday, Yale mailed notices to members of the Yale community who were affected by the breach.

In a release, Yale said:

We understand the concern and inconvenience that events of this kind cause to people who are affected by them. Yale is offering identity monitoring services to all affected U.S. residents through Kroll. If you have received a notice letter, please contact the telephone number in your letter. If you did not receive a notification letter, but based on the additional details below, are concerned that you may nonetheless have been affected by the intrusion , please call 1-833-228-5711 for further assistance.

