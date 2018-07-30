× It’s not too soon to start thinking about getting ready for school

Is your child ready for the school year rapidly approaching? More importantly, are YOU!?

School begins in less than a month. And depending upon your child’s age, different challenges await. Let’s talk about that, based upon your child’s age.

It’s not uncommon, in fact, it’s most common for children who have attentional issues or behavioral issues to have significant trouble in certain predictable junctures in their education.

What are those junctures? They are 3rd grade, 6th grade, the 9th grade, and after high school before they go into college or enter into the work force. Why?? Because those are the times that the workloads significantly ramps up, and if there are weaknesses or vulnerabilities they’re most likely going to show up in those times.

I’m going to talk about each one of those age groups and the challenges that the parents, as well as the children of those ages, face. Most importantly, what you as a parent can do to minimize the impact of the challenges they face and to be your child’s best advocate.

Join us on Facebook at 8pm Monday for a discussion of these topics.