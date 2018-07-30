× Kidnapping suspect arrested in New Britain; two teen girls targeted

NEW BRITAIN — Police arrested a man who they say attempted to kidnap two teens, briefly taking one of them.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, they were called to 40 South Burritt Street for a reported kidnapping. Police said two teen girls, ages 14 and 1, said they were walking on Black Rock Avenue a man in a SUV asked them for sex in exchange for money. Police said he then forced the 14 year old into his vehicle and the 15 year old took off on foot. The 15 year old found a bystander who she asked to call the police. The suspect drove by the 15 year old’s location and she ran up to the vehicle and tried to free her friend. Police said the 14 year old managed to wiggle out of the passenger side window, falling out onto the roadway to escape. The two juveniles ran back to the bystander’s location until police arrived.

Police said the 14 year old told police that while in the car she was forced to inappropriately touch the suspect. The witness on scene and the juveniles gave a partial plate on the suspect’s vehicle and officers quickly identified the car involved. Officers responded the registered owner’s address and Alan Dejesus was identified as the known operator. Police said Dejesus was positively identified as the suspect.

Alan Damien Dejesus, 28, of New Britain was arrested and charged with Kidnapping 1st, (2) Counts of Risk of Injury, Sexual Assault 3rd, Unlawful Restraint, Assault 3rd and Breach of Peace. Dejesus was held on a $750,000.00 bond. He was scheduled be arraigned in court Monday.