Lakers’ LeBron James opens up school for at-risk children in Akron

CLEVELAND — It was a dream come true Monday for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

On Monday, James opened up his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

The school aims to help and educate children from challenging situations or backgrounds.

The school will start off with two grades, third and fourth. The school plans to expand in the coming years, according to ESPN.

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

The school will consists of only 240 students.

The timing might be a little off seeing that James won’t be in Cleveland while school is in session.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment right now, sitting here in my school that I’m opening around these kids, around this community and then at the same time, making a switch to the other coast, being a part of the Lakers now,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.