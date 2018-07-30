Lakers’ LeBron James opens up school for at-risk children in Akron
CLEVELAND — It was a dream come true Monday for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
On Monday, James opened up his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
The school aims to help and educate children from challenging situations or backgrounds.
The school will start off with two grades, third and fourth. The school plans to expand in the coming years, according to ESPN.
The school will consists of only 240 students.
The timing might be a little off seeing that James won’t be in Cleveland while school is in session.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment right now, sitting here in my school that I’m opening around these kids, around this community and then at the same time, making a switch to the other coast, being a part of the Lakers now,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.