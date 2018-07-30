Making their mark, martial artists win big

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- At the U.S. Open Martial Arts Championships in Orlando, Florida earlier this month, a group of martial artists who study the art of American Filipino Kun Tao and are black belts, brought home the gold.

Drew Serrano, a Waterbury firefighter by day, owns East Coast Training Systems.

Serrano and three other martial artists from a group of sister schools in Connecticut, returned with championship belts for breaking both boards and concrete blocks.

"We have three schools in Connecticut," Serrano noted, "and our three schools took back 7 of 9 belts which is unheard of."

Sean Anderson, a third degree black belt who studies at Bergamo's Martial Arts in Cheshire, a partner school to Serrano's studio, was named the "Overall Breaker" at the U.S. Open.

Anderson, a health and P.E. teacher in the Bridgeport School system, said he was proud of the contingency from Connecticut.

"For a small group of people to take this many championships, it's pretty awesome."

Joining Serrano and Anderson with gold belts was Barbara LeBlanc who won the title for "Women's Creative Open Breaking" and Clint Murphy, a 5th degree master based in New Milford who broke 13 out of 14 concrete slabs in a kicking event.