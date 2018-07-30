PD: Bear enters Bloomfield woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- A bear broke into a woman's home Monday and treated itself to some snacks.

Bloomfield police the bear ran off once the owner returned home.

Melissa McWeeny took to Facebook live to document the aftermath the bear left behind. The woman said when she was walking inside her home with her child, she saw the black bear in her living room.

McWeeny said her child screamed and ran back to the car. McWeeny, stood in shock and was worried the bear was going to panic and make things worse.

McWeeny said the bear ran away after jumping through a screen door. McWeeny went on to say that her dog was also present when the bear was inside the house.

Luckily, no one was injured.