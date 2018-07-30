× Police: 3 teens steal Mercedes, flip it as they try to run from police

NAUGATUCK — A 14-year-old, 16-year-old, and 17-year-old were caught by police after a stolen Mercedes they were driving flipped.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Naugatuck Police were conducing a motor vehicle safety inspection on North Main Street near the Route 8 on-ramp. During the inspections, an officer saw a stolen black Mercedes-Benz approach a stop sign at the intersection.

As the officer tried to stop the car, the Mercedes sped off southbound on North Main STreet.

The stolen Mercedes then sped past several cars on the wrong side of the road, including a motorcycle that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Union Street and North Main Street.

As the teens entered the intersection, it crashed into a Buick Envoy, sending that car into another car. The stolen Benz flipped onto its side from the impact, but that didn’t stop the three teens from trying to run from the scene.

Responding officers quickly apprehended them. According to police, the 14-year-old was the driver of the stolen car.

All of the occupants in all of the involved cars were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release, if any, charges.