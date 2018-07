Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HADDAM -- Emergency crews from several agencies are searching for a man missing in the Connecticut River.

Officials are searching for a 40-year-old man who went missing around 5:40 p.m.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Spokesman Keith Williams said the man appeared to be having trouble in the water before he went missing.

Williams says this is not a designated swimming area and no one should be swimming here and the water is more than thirty feet deep.