Sunny, pleasant Monday; Increasing clouds and showers Tuesday

Today will be very similar to yesterday: mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. There will likely be more cloud cover rolling through during the afternoon, but it'll stay dry with high temperatures in the low/mid 80s.

Tuesday, the humidity slowly returns, but it'll still be a nice day. Sunshine will lead to a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon with highs in the 80s yet again. A warm front will be moving north over the state, and showers will likely come into play by Wednesday morning. After that, showers and storms will likely fire on and off through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thankfully, the rain should subside by next Sunday, leaving a beautiful day to be had!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunshine with afternoon cloud cover moving through. Staying pleasant. Highs: 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Moderate humidity but nothing unbearable.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming warm and humid. Highs: 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for a shower. Highs: 85-90.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: upper 80s.

