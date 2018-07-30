× The Cheesecake Factory celebrates National Cheesecake Day

WEST HARTFORD — Craving a strawberry cheesecake? How about a New York style cheesecake? It’s National Cheesecake Day!

To celebrate the delectable treat, The Cheesecake Factory will offer half-off pricing for any slice of cheesecake for dine-in guests!

The Cheesecake Factory has over 30 flavors of cheesecakes, and they are debuting two new flavors: Very Cherry Ghiradelli Chocolate Cheesecake, and the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake!

Are you hungry yet?

There offer is only for today so maybe consider cancelling the meatloaf planned for tonight and take the family out for a cheesecake bonanza!

For more information, and to find a Cheesecake Factory near you, head to their website.