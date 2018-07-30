911 calls released, two men arrested after attempted burglary in East Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN -- East Haven police have arrested Matthew Marco, and Neo Cruz after they say they tried to break into a woman's home.

Police say just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Gerald Street on a report of an attempted burglary.

The only resident, a woman, called 911 saying a man wearing a hoodie and a backpack tried to break into her house. Officers rushed to the scene. Officer William Coppola found Neo Cruz, 18, breaking into a car in a driveway down on Kenneth Street. He tried to run, but he was quickly captured.

Officers searched the area, and found Matthew Marco, 19, trying to flee on a bicycle. Officers detained him as well.

"One on Ones" were conducted with the victim, and both suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that multiple cars had also been broke into.

Both men are being held on a $100,000 bond, and is expected in court Monday.

They face charges of burglary in the first degree, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal attempted larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny.