Group confirms horse with potentially serious virus attended show in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A horse with a potentially serious virus attended a show at the Eastern States Exposition this month, according to officials.

Massachusetts Farm Bureau said a horse infected with the the Corona Virus attended the Quarter Horse Show on July 22.

The Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation, Inc. said the virus was confirmed in a horse that attended a show at the Eastern States Exposition. The bureau said in their Facebook post, “Due to the manner of transmission, horses that attended the Quarter Horse show as well as more recent events on the grounds must be considered potentially exposed.”

According officials, clinical signs of the equine enteric Corona Virus include “fever, anorexia, lethargy, and change in normal feces (not necessarily diarrhea). The virus is transmitted by the fecal/oral route.”

As a precaution all horses returning from any shows should be isolated from other horses at the home farm. Take care of the home population first and the show string last. Separate equipment including brushes, manure forks, and muck buckets should be used. Twice daily temperature checks on the show horses are recommended. Any temperature above 102 degrees or more than one degree above a horse’s normal temperature should be evaluated by a veterinarian. Since most diseases present with an increase in temperature as a first sign, temperature elevation can be considered an early warning system for many infectious and contagious diseases.

The Farm bureau said officials at the Eastern States Exposition have been informed about the infected horse and has been following cleaning and disinfection protocols.