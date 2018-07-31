× Body pulled from Connecticut River in Lyme

LYME — DEEP has confirmed that they have pulled a body from the Connecticut River in Lyme. They haven’t made any positive identifications at this time, but the discovery comes days after officials were searching for a 40-year-old man who went missing around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Spokesman Keith Williams said the man appeared to be having trouble in the water before he went missing.

DEEP said the Meriden man went missing near the area of the Hadlyme Ferry, which is right in front of Gillette Castle.

This is a developing story.

41.400812 -72.342953