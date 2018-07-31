Court documents allege children were thrown against wall at South Windsor daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Court documents are shedding light on allegations of abuse at a south Windsor daycare.

FOX61 has obtained the arrest warrants for the four women who worked at Mother Goose Daycare Center, and were arrested after allegations of child abuse within the center.

The report details allegations of throwing a child against a wall, and a staff member using all four hands and legs to hold a child down on a cot.

An attorney for one of the women charged said the claims against her are unsubstantiated and the state doesn't have a strong case against his client.

All four women are set to appear at Manchester Superior Court Thursday.