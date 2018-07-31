FOX61 Family First: Look before you lock, preventing hot car deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It’s a story that we cover far too many times, and every time it happens, we collectively scratch our heads, and ask “How does this keep happening”?

We’re talking about kids who are injured, or killed, when they are left alone in a hot car.

Recently A 4-year-old died and his 2-year-old brother was hospitalized after they were found in a hot car at a West Haven apartment complex.

Children's bodies can heat up much faster than adults, and their internal organs begin to shut down after their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees, according to a report from the National Safety Council.

On an 86-degree day for example, it would take only about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 105 degrees.