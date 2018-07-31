Humidity and showers returning Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be a bit milder, rising into the low to mid 80s. While it will start to feel more humid, the real oppressive/tropical moisture doesn’t arrive until Wednesday.

Showers and storms will herald the arrival of the tropical humidity with showers and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some of those could be strong or severe. There is another chance for storms in the afternoon on Wednesday although they won’t pack the same punch. In between there will be plenty of dry time with highs in the 80s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday…think Florida weather! Each day will be warm and humid with the chance for a pop up shower or storm in the afternoons (mainly). While storms will be hit or miss, anything that develops could bring torrential rain.

The humidity and unsettled weather pattern should break by Sunday. But summer heat will take its place with temperatures near 90 Sunday and Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mild & increasingly muggy, with clouds rolling in during the early morning hours. Showers begin around or just after dawn. Lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, chance showers and storms early in the morning and again in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, showers, very humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Clearing, hot, turning less humid. High: Near 90.

