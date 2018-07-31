× Man killed on I-95 after dropping phone on the highway

ORANGE — State Police say a man from Sacramento, California was killed after he was hit by a car on I-95 north. early Monday morning.

Police say that Hoa Ngo, 34, was traveling with three friends in their pick-up truck around 2:30 a.m., when he accidentally dropped his cell phone out of an open window.

The truck stopped in the right shoulder, and Ngo ran across three lanes of traffic on I-95 to retrieve it.

Ngo got the phone, and began walking back across the highway, and that’s when he was struck and killed by a car. The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with police.