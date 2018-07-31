× Mosquitos with West Nile Virus found in Hartford’s Keney Park

HARTFORD — Hartford officials have been notified that mosquitos that tested positive for the West Nile Virus have been found in Keney Park.

“Even though we see the West Nile virus in some form every year in Connecticut, I hope residents will take basic steps to prevent mosquito bites and report any potential West Nile virus infections to a health care professional,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “I want to thank the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for their work to detect West Nile virus in Hartford.”

The insects were captured on July 24. There have been no human cases reported this season.

So far this season, mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus have been found in more than 10 communities.