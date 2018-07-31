Mother’s necklace containing son’s ashes stolen in Hartford

HARTFORD — LeeAnn Winn took to Facebook Monday stating that her purse containing a necklace with her son’s ashes was stolen over the weekend.

Winn said the incident took place Saturday evening on Broad Street near the New Britain Avenue intersection in Hartford. Winn said her purse was stolen from her friend’s car, and her friends items were also stolen.

“I am heartbroken and devastated that a part of my baby is out there somewhere and not with someone who loves & misses him,” Winn said in the Facebook post.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 860-983-2711.