Rocky Hill PD: Boy in intensive care after being pulled from pool

ROCKY HILL — Police said a 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was pulled from a pool Monday.

Rocky Hill Police Department said they received a 911 emergency call of a male drowning victim at the Greenfield Village apartment complex pool.

Police said the caller was kept on the line and lifesaving instructions were provided on the phone by Rocky Hill public safety dispatchers.

“Police and EMS first responders were immediately dispatched to the area and arrived within minutes of the initial 911 call,” police said in a release.

Police said lifesaving measures were immediately administered to the victim by first responders.

The boy was taken to Hartford Children’s Medical Center where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. At this time, police said the condition of the victim is unknown.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Rocky Hill Detective Division, police said.