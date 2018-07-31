× Sikorsky to lay off hundreds of workers in Florida, some impact could be felt in CT

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Sikorsky Aircraft is planning on laying off up to hundreds of employees at its Florida operations.

The layoffs will take place by the end of the year according to the company. The company said 150 of the layoffs were for salaried employees will occur throughout the company. Officials said the majority of the layoffs do not effect the workforce in Connecticut however, some of the 150 company wide positions impacted could occur in the state.

A spokesman for Sikorsky, Paul Jackson, said in a statement, “Sikorsky informed employees today of a decision to consolidate operations to adjust to lower US Government aircraft demand, eliminate the resulting excess capacity, and protect our ability to compete by reducing cost. As a result, we will not renew the lease for the Florida Assembly and Flight Operations (FAFO) property in West Palm Beach and will vacate the building by year-end. We will continue to operate the Development Flight Center on the same campus. Additionally, approximately 150 salaried employee layoffs will occur throughout the company by year-end as a voluntary separation package offered to salaried employees in June did not yield the expected number of applicants. These two actions combined will impact 5% of the Sikorsky workforce. These decisions are always very difficult but necessary to ensure we can deliver affordable products for our customers to complete their missions.”

Officials said, “The CH-53K program has transitioned for flight testing at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station per our contract with the US Government; USG orders for Black Hawk and Seahawk helicopters have declined; and H-60 completions performed at the facility for international customers are winding down. ”