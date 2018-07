× Suspect in 2004 New Britain homicide arrested in Nevada

NEW BRITAIN — Police announced the arrest in Nevada of a suspect in a 2004 homicide.

Police said Rudy Hannon, 72, was extradited from Indian Springs, Nevada back to New Britain on Tuesday. He was serving time in a Nevada prison. He was charged with Murder and Felony Murder in the death Paul Sweetman, 84, of 48 Connecticut Avenue in Southington, in July of 2004.

Hannon was held on a $2,000,000 bond and appeared in court in Bristol for arraignment.