Suspect in New London homicide arrested in Massachusetts

HALIFAX, Mass. — Police arrested a man who is a suspect in a December homicide.

Jamir Johnson, 19, was arrested in Halifax, Massachusetts in connection with dozens of recent car and house break-ins. Upon arrest, police learned that he is a suspect in the death of Quvonte Gray.

Officers responded to 4 Orchard Street at on December 9, for calls of a shooting at that address. Police said that when they arrived on scene, they found a Gray in the apartment’s basement with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. New London police, along with detectives from the State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating the incident.

Johnson was charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools, failure to identify, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and fugitive from justice. Johnson will be arranged in Plymouth District court for the local charges, and held on the Connecticut Murder charge.