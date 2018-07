× Two people rescued from Bloomfield house fire

BLOOMFIELD — Two people were rescued from a house fire at 376 Cottage Grove Road Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived to the scene to see thick, heavy smoke. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Residents of the home will be displaced for the night.

No other details were released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.