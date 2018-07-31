Video shows dramatic rescue during Bloomfield house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- Two people were rescued from a house fire at 376 Cottage Grove Road Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived to the scene to see thick, heavy smoke. Luckily, nearby, there were experienced first responders who helped save a life.

A retired Hartford fire assistant chief, an off-duty Hartford police lieutenant, a volunteer Plainville firefighter and a Bloomfield police officer all worked together to get everyone out of the house.

The rescue involved an immobile woman who was pulled out of a window on the second floor and carried down to safety.

The two people were taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were released.