Waterbury crews try to fully contain fire at abandoned warehouse

WATERBURY — The former Anaconda Brass Building has been abandoned for some time, and last night went up in flames.

Firefighters say there hasn’t been any injuries so far, but when they first arrived on scene last night, the three-story building was fully engulfed. This morning, they are still spraying water to get it under control.

Officials say that the Department of Energy and Environment Protection, and the EPA had previously spent a lot of time here eliminating contaminants when the building was first abandoned. They explain that the floors were soaked with gasoline and other materials, which helped spread the fire so fast.

The Waterbury Fire Chief says the roof partially collapsed.

What sparked the fire remains under investigation.