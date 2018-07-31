× Windsor Locks man killed after motorcycle crash

HADDAM — State Police say Jose Maldonado, 41, of Windsor Locks, was killed after crashing into a guard rail Monday afternoon.

Police say that Maldonad was traveling north on Route 9 in Haddam neat Exit 9. Witnesses say that Maldonado was speeding.

Maldonado lost control while taking a right hand curve, and collided with the metal beam guard rail on the left shoulder.

Maldonado was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Troop F.