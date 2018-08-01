× 6 people injured in crash at East Windsor auto auction: Police

EAST WINDSOR — At least 6 people were injured in a crash at a busy auto auction Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Southern Auto Auction at 161 Main St. around 9:30 am.

Police said the driver of a vehicle at the auction struck other people after suffering a medical incident. Six people so far have been take to the hospital.

Some of the people were pedestrians, some were in vehicles.

The witness said an older driver in a van exited the lane in the auction building, accelerated to about 55 mph and hit a wall. the witness said first responders pulled out the driver out of the van and administered CPR. Police and firefighters are at the scene.

BREAKING: Video from Mike Molnar. This is the scene at Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor moments after a car ran into several people. Officials say driver may have had a medical emergency. 6 people injured as of now. #Fox61 pic.twitter.com/GMyXWGl55K — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) August 1, 2018

Southern Auto auction was founded shortly after World War II. They auction off used cars that have been taken in on trade and off lease vehicles and sell them to dealers. Traditionally, Wednesday is the day when dealers come from all over the Northeast to bid on used cars. Other smaller auctions are held throughout the week. Multiple auctions are held at the same time and the cars are driven through the lanes. The facility consists of several buildings and acres of parking lots for the cars.

Last year, four people died in a crash at a similar auction in Billerica, Mass.