× Burlington man arrested in connection with 2004 New Britain homicide

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Police say they’ve arrested 42-year-old Sorek Minery of Burlington in connection with the 2004 homicide of Paul Sweetman.

This comes one day after Rudy Hannon, 72, was extradited from Indian Springs, Nevada back to New Britain, also in connection with the homicide.

Hannon was serving time in a Nevada prison. He was charged with Murder and Felony Murder in the death Sweetman, 84, of Southington.

State Police, Southington Police, and the FBI all assisted with the investigation, along with the Connecticut Forensic Science Lab and the States Attorney’s Office.

Minery is held on a $5,000,000 bond and is due to appear in Bristol Superior Court today.

41.661210 -72.779542