Gray, Yankees flop in 7-5 loss to lowly Orioles

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 01: Mike Wright Jr. #43 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 1, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sonny Gray was chased in the third inning by the team with worst record in the majors, big league-loss leader Alex Cobb ended a nine-start winless streak and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 7-5 Wednesday.

Despite what appeared to be a midgame lecture in the dugout by third base coach Phil Nevin during a rain delay, New York (68-38) dropped 5½ games behind Boston (75-34) heading into a four-game series at Fenway Park starting Thursday. This is the first time since the leagues split into divisions in 1969 that two teams in the same division began August with a winning percentage .640 or higher, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.