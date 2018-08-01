Man critically injured after New Haven shooting
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.
The shooting happened in the area of 638 Winchester Avenue, in a hallway. The victim then ended up on the street. Police say he was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with extremely critical internal injuries.
There’s no word on what led up to shooting or a suspect or suspects.
Police have a large perimeter set up in the area.
This is a developing story.
41.328872 -72.926892