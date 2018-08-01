× Mountain Road in Farmington closed after crash

FARMINGTON — Officials say that Mountain Road in Farmington will be closed Wednesday between Birdseye Road and Reservoir Road due to a broken telephone pole from a car crash.

Eversource is working to replace the pole, and police say the road will be closed until 3 p.m.

Residents on Mountain Road will be able to access their driveways regardless of the road closure.

Police say the only occupant of the car, the driver, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.