Police: Man arrested, charged after stealing car, burglarizing home

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Police say Michael Moniz, 27, was arrested after he fled from arrest a week ago.

Police say on July 23rd, an officer saw Moniz driving a stolen car on North main Street. The officer found Moniz at the Sunoco Station at 555 North Main Street.

While trying to take him into custody, Moniz ran from the scene on food, and was able to elude attempts to catch him.

It was later learned that Moniz had burglarized a house while he was running from police. Through their investigation, they were able to identify him, and were able to serve arrest warrants.

On July 31st, the police learned that Moniz may be at the Naugatuck Motor Lodge.

While trying to take him in again, Moniz was combative towards police. Moniz was arrested and held on a $167,000 bond and will appear at Waterbury Superior Court on August 1st.