Police: Six people injured in crash at auto auction in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — Police said at least six people were injured in a crash at a busy auto auction Wednesday morning.

East Windsor Police Department said the incident happened at Southern Auto Auction at 161 Main St. around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of a vehicle at the auction struck other people after suffering a medical incident. Two of the six injured are suffering from serious injuries and are at Hartford Hospital.

Police added that some of the people injured were pedestrians that were in vehicles. No other details were released.

Video from Mike Molnar. This is the scene at Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor moments after a car ran into several people. Officials say driver may have had a medical emergency. 6 people injured as of now.

Southern Auto auction was founded shortly after World War II. They auction off used cars that have been taken in on trade and off lease vehicles and sell them to dealers. Traditionally, Wednesday is the day when dealers come from all over the Northeast to bid on used cars. Other smaller auctions are held throughout the week. Multiple auctions are held at the same time and the cars are driven through the lanes. The facility consists of several buildings and acres of parking lots for the cars.

Last year, four people died in a crash at a similar auction in Billerica, Mass.