Shower and storm possibility Wednesday as humidity settles in

Another active weather pattern will get underway today - Saturday. None of these days will be a washout but there will at least be a chance for a shower/storm each day.

The humidity is rising this morning, and it'll continue to go up during the day. A few scattered showers have already been found on radar, and more of those pop-up downpours may be upon us at times today. It's not looking like a total washout, but it may be wise to take the umbrella this morning.

We also need to monitor the radar carefully this afternoon. There is a small chance for a severe storm. That means a couple towns could get hit pretty hard while most of the state gets a regular (sub-severe) shower or storm. Western/Central CT has a better chance at seeing a strong storm than areas southeast of Hartford.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday…think Florida weather! Each day will be warm and humid with the chance for a pop up shower or storm in the afternoons (mainly). While storms will be hit or miss, anything that develops could bring torrential rain.

The humidity and unsettled weather pattern should break by Sunday. But summer heat will take its place with temperatures near 90 Sunday and Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Very humid, chance for showers this morning and a thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers at times. Staying mild and muggy. Lows: Mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, showers, very humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Clearing, hot, turning less humid. High: Near 90.

