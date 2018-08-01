× Second Silver Alert in 4 days issued for missing 61-year-old woman with Dementia

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are once again looking for Minerva Vargas, 61, who was last seen Wednesday. Vargas suffers from Dementia, high blood pressure, and Diabetes.

She also went missing Sunday when officials say she went for a walk and did not return. She was found in West Hartford and was checked out by medical personnel, and was cleared to be in fine health.

Police say she was last seen Wednesday wearing black pants, and a pink top. She is 110 pounds, and stands at 5’3″ with white hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Vargas, they are asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.