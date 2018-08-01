× Suffield school administators, including Superintendent, under investigation

SUFFIELD — A petition has called for a declaration of no confidence in the Suffield Superintendent of Schools and other administrators.

Suffield Public Schools confirmed that they are aware of an investigation, and it includes an accusation of administrators not reporting a case to DCF. In a statement sent home to parents, the school district said the following:

The Suffield Board of Education is aware of an investigation into whether school administrators, including the Superintendent, properly carried out their duties as mandated reporters under Connecticut law. The Board takes allegations of this nature very seriously. The Board and the Administration are cooperating fully with the investigation, which relates to one incident currently under review. Should we find after an investigation that any employee has failed to adhere to his or her obligations as a mandated reporter, we will take all appropriate action to hold the responsible employees accountable and to keep our students safe. We wish to assure all Suffield residents that the safety of our children is our foremost concern, and that we will continue to monitor the situation as the investigation unfolds.

Parents who started the petition cite other reasons for the vote of no confidence. They hope to present the the petition to the Board of Education.