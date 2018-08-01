Suspect in New Haven murder believed to have been killed in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The man shot and killed after a police chase in Virginia may be the suspect in the death of a mother who was shot in front of her two children.

New Haven police spokesman Ofc. David Hartman said in a statement, "New Haven Police have been informed that the person shot by Virginia State Police may be New Haven murder suspect Tremaine Marquese Poole. Poole is wanted by the NHPD for the first degree shooting assault of his wife on May 7th on Henry Street in New Haven. "

WTVR reports that Poole, 41, who was a wanted homicide suspect in New Haven, was killed in a shoot-out with Virginia State Police.

Shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle as officers with the State Police Drug Interdiction Task Force initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95 south of Sussex County, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The suspect's vehicle eventually exited Interstate 95 north at Exit 24.

Once off the interstate, more shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle toward police, Anaya said.

It was initially unclear whether Virginia State Police returned fire, she added.

The situation ended with a crash near the intersection of Bell Road and Loco School Road in Yale, Virginia.

Poole was wanted back in May after shooting his wife, and shooting and killing a mother of two in front of her children.

A $30,000 reward was offered by the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force and States Attorney's office, to anyone who had information on Poole..

This is a developing story.