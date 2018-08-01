WATCH: Florida man makes beer run with gator in hand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Video shows a man walking into a convenience store with alligator in hand looking for beer.

The man, who has not been identified yet, carried the alligator in his right hand. The man is heard saying in the video, “Ya’ll ain’t out of beer are you?”

The man then walks to the back of the store and approaches another male.

The man said “Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer are you?”

The man then runs towards the other man while people in the store laugh. The man then grabs a 12-pack of beer.

The Florida wildlife investigators are looking into the incident.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***