$50,000 worth of jewelry stolen from car in Thomaston

THOMASTON -- Thieves in Thomaston got away with way more than a purse recently.

Police said two cars were stolen at the Cumberland Farms on Watertown Road. Police said they were taken while their owners were pumping gas.

One of the victims had $50,000 worth of jewelry in her car at the time it was taken. Both cars were recovered a short time later by Waterbury police.

Thomaston police are reminding drivers to lock their cars and take their keys and/or fobs with them when entering businesses and when pumping gas.

FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley has the story.