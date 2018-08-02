× Applications for winter energy assistance open for parts of Connecticut

WATERBURY — Applications for home heating and energy assitance opened up August 1st.

Both homeowners and renters who are residents of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Milford, Orange, Oxford, Seymour, Shelton, and Woodbridge can apply for energy assistance from TEAM.

Applicants are deemed eligible based on review of their total household gross income, such as job earnings, unemployment compensation, social security, pension etc.; household size; and liquid assets. If an applicant is approved for assistance, TEAM will make direct payments to their home heating provider.

Applications for energy assistance programs are accepted from early August through May 31st and are taken by appointment. All applicants must apply in person. An outreach worker is available for the homebound elderly and/or physically disabled. Contact one of the following sites to make an appointment:

To schedule an appointment with TEAM Energy Assistance, please call 203-736-5420 and follow prompts for Energy Assistance, or in Milford, 203-783-3253; Woodbridge, 203-389-3429; Orange, 203-891-4787, and Bethany, 203-393-2100, ext.124.

To learn more, head to TEAM’s website.