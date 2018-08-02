Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cauliflower Fried Rice, made using the riced cauliflower that our Produce team chops/rices fresh daily and sells at the store

Stew Leaonard's new Cauliflower California Roll has the great taste of a traditional California roll, but the customary white rice has been swapped out with riced cauliflower. The riced cauliflower is then wrapped in nori seaweed along with cucumbers and imitation crab meat. The result? A mild yet flavorful sushi roll that's been kicked up a notch by the carb-free and nutritional powerhouse of cauliflower!

Bacon Cheddar Cauliflower Steaks

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

¼ cup water

1 small sweet onion, ¼ inch diced

4 slices bacon, ¼ inch diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

To prepare:

* Place cauliflower in a microwave-safe dish with ¼ cup water. Blanch in microwave oven for 6 to 8 minutes on half power.

* With a large knife, cut the head of cauliflower in half, then cut a 1 ½ inch or larger steak from each half and place on the side. Reserve the outer pieces for another meal.

* In a large skillet over medium high heat, place olive oil and bacon in skillet and sauté until bacon starts to render and curl, about 4 to 5 minutes

* Add the onions, salt & pepper and continue to cook another 2 to 3 minutes until onions are translucent.

* Place the cauliflower steaks on top of the bacon and onion mixture and continue to cook on medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until the steaks are fork tender.

* Transfer the steaks to an oven safe dish, place bacon and onion mixture on top of the steaks and sprinkle with the cheddar cheese, place under the broiler until cheese has melted and serve.

How to Select Cauliflower

When selecting a white cauliflower, look for tight, firm heads with a white to creamy color and dark, dry leaves.

How to Store Cauliflower

Keep your cauliflower in the refrigerator. Uncovered, it should last for a few days before starting to break down.

How to Serve Cauliflower

Starchy carbs like potatoes and rice can often be swapped out for chopped or pureed cauliflower. Stew's chefs have even used cauliflower in pizza crust, soups, and dressings!