Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport replaces plastic straws, food containers

BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo said they have replaced plastic straws and plastic food containers and utensils in an effort to reduce the zoo’s environmental impact.

Plastic straws in the Peacock Café have been replaced with paper straws, and single-use plastic food containers and utensils have been replaced with more sustainable options. The zoo said all food containers are now 100% biodegradable.

“Especially for a conservation-focused organization like the Zoo, eliminating single-use plastic waste whenever and wherever we can is an important step toward being better stewards of the earth,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “Single-use plastics are a source of land and sea pollution that cause the death of birds, marine mammals and sea turtles. We’re proud of the first steps we’ve taken to be part of the solution.”