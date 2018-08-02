Dream Ride 2018 kicks off this weekend in Farmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- It's an event that takes a backseat to none, largely because very few of the supercars at Dream Ride actually have a back seat.

The three-day extravaganza which brings Special Olympic athletes from across the globe, kicks off Friday at the Farmington Polo Grounds for year 18 of Dream Ride.

From a Ferrari to a Lamborghini to a Maserati, this year organizers estimate around 450 souped-up cars and motorcycles will be on the grounds at Dream Ride.

"The only thing bigger than the horsepower are the hearts behind the horsepower that come to this event," said Chris Sferruzzo, executive vice president of Cheshire based Bozutto's Inc, a major sponsor of Dream Ride.

The three-day event not only raises money for charities like the Special Olympics, but also benefits funds that go to first responders and to animals in need.

Michael Bozzuto, the CEO of Bozzuto's Inc. has been a key backer of Dream Ride since its inception.

"You have no idea how excited everyone is, we have kids coming from all over the world," Bozzuto said. "The bonding that happens, it's like a big family reunion and there will be maybe 10 or 15,000 people here."

From a car show to a police K9 competition to a basketball game with former NBA players joining the Special Olympians, the signature event is the actual dream ride where the athletes ride shotgun in the supercars.

"It's just an amazing event, just emotional," Bozzuto added. "It gets people going, it's tremendous."

To find out more about the Dream Ride experience, click here.

Due to a motorcycle run being held Sunday, below is helpful traffic information to best accommodate those planning to attend the Dream Ride event:

Route 4 (Farmington Avenue) will be closed eastbound from approximately 11 a.m. to noon between Route 179 in Burlington and Town Farm Road in Farmington.

between Route 179 in Burlington and Town Farm Road in Farmington. Route 4 westbound will be open from Town Farm Road to points west for through traffic and emergency vehicles. Heavy traffic and delays should be expected throughout the area.

Detours will be in place prior to the road closure. Primary detour routes will include: River Road, Meadow Road, Red Oak Hill Road, New Britain Avenue, and Route 10.

Police officers will be stationed at major intersections to assist people with detours and directions.