Flooding advisory issued for Litchfield, Fairfield counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's straight up tropical out there today, and it won't be changing for a few days. We have a mix of sun and clouds on tap for today, with the chance for a scattered shower/t-storm this afternoon. The day will not be a washout, and that storm chance is very hit or miss. High temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s for most of the state, and with the tropical humidity, it'll feel like a steamy 90-95 for a period of time this afternoon.

Not only today, but tomorrow and into Saturday…think Florida weather! After another scattered shower chance on Friday, we have a better chance for more consistent rain on Saturday. Cloudy skies, uncomfortable humidity, and showers will persist for much of the day. While we're a bit hesitant to call it a total washout, it's not looking like a beautiful day by any means.

The humidity and unsettled weather pattern should break by Sunday. But summer heat will take its place with temperatures near 90 Sunday and Monday of next week, and it seems we will be setting up for another heat wave.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with an overnight shower possible. Lows: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, showers, very humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Clearing, hot, turning less humid. High: Near 90.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.